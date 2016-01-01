Dr. Ferdinand Venditti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venditti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ferdinand Venditti, MD
Overview
Dr. Ferdinand Venditti, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Dr. Venditti works at
Locations
-
1
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5076Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venditti?
About Dr. Ferdinand Venditti, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1235125949
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Med Sch
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venditti accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venditti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venditti works at
Dr. Venditti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venditti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venditti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venditti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.