Overview

Dr. Ferdos Pohlel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Pohlel works at Piedmont Hospital in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.