Dr. Ferdos Pohlel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ferdos Pohlel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Locations
PHI of Athens242 King Ave Ste 220, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 475-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor, ive been seeing him since Dr Miller retired about 13 years ago. Thanks for the excellent care. dave cole
About Dr. Ferdos Pohlel, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1407892326
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pohlel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pohlel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pohlel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pohlel has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pohlel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohlel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohlel.
