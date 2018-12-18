Dr. Ferdy Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ferdy Santiago, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ferdy Santiago, MD
Dr. Ferdy Santiago, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University/Baptist Medical Center
Dr. Santiago works at
Dr. Santiago's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples8350 Sierra Meadows Blvd Fl 2, Naples, FL 34113 Directions (239) 732-3140
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples West681 4th Ave N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 434-2622
Hospital Affiliations
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santiago is absolutely the best and I would recommend him to anyone! He is my hematologist-oncologist at Florida Cancer Specialists here in Naples, FL. He is extremely well-educated and his knowledge about cancer is comprehensive and deep. He is personable, attentive, right on top of everything and thorough. I can't recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Ferdy Santiago, MD
- Hematology
- English, Spanish
- 1104053552
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University/Baptist Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago works at
Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santiago speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.