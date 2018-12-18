See All Hematologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Ferdy Santiago, MD

Hematology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ferdy Santiago, MD

Dr. Ferdy Santiago, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their fellowship with Wake Forest University/Baptist Medical Center

Dr. Santiago works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Santiago's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples
    8350 Sierra Meadows Blvd Fl 2, Naples, FL 34113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 732-3140
  2. 2
    Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples West
    681 4th Ave N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 434-2622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia

Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 18, 2018
    Dr. Santiago is absolutely the best and I would recommend him to anyone! He is my hematologist-oncologist at Florida Cancer Specialists here in Naples, FL. He is extremely well-educated and his knowledge about cancer is comprehensive and deep. He is personable, attentive, right on top of everything and thorough. I can't recommend him highly enough.
    Carolyn in NAPLES, FL — Dec 18, 2018
    About Dr. Ferdy Santiago, MD

    • Hematology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1104053552
    Education & Certifications

    • Wake Forest University/Baptist Medical Center
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ferdy Santiago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santiago has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santiago works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Naples in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Santiago’s profile.

    Dr. Santiago has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santiago on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Santiago. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

