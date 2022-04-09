Dr. Parsioon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fereidoon Parsioon, MD
Overview of Dr. Fereidoon Parsioon, MD
Dr. Fereidoon Parsioon, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. Parsioon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parsioon's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Neurosurgery Pllc5673 S Rex Rd, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 276-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsioon?
My husband had a slipped disc that was compressing on some nerves causing a number of other issues. Dr. Parsioon was the second neurosurgeon we saw in regards to this situation. and let me just say, HE IS AMAZING. He saved the quality of my husband's life as he could have very easily been paralyzed from this said condition, had he not acted as quickly as he did to perform emergency back surgery on him. My husband was directly admitted to the hospital after Dr. Parsioon saw him in the clinic and he performed surgery the very next morning (he wanted to do it the night before but also had another emergent surgery to perform on another patient). On top of being an absolute brilliant Physician, he is also the most humble, most caring person I've ever met. I never once had any doubts in my mind during any of this. My husband nor anyone else in my family will ever see another neurosurgeon again.
About Dr. Fereidoon Parsioon, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1518950831
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsioon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsioon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsioon works at
Dr. Parsioon has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsioon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parsioon speaks Arabic.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsioon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsioon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsioon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsioon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.