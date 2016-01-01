Dr. Fereidoun Abtin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abtin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fereidoun Abtin, MD
Overview
Dr. Fereidoun Abtin, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Abtin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Santa Monica Outpatient Imaging & Interventional Center1245 16th St Ste 110, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 361-7594
-
2
UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica - Radiology1250 16th St Ste 2100B, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 301-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abtin?
About Dr. Fereidoun Abtin, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1447267547
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abtin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abtin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abtin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abtin works at
Dr. Abtin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abtin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abtin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abtin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.