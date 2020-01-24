Overview of Dr. Fereshteh Ahmadian, MD

Dr. Fereshteh Ahmadian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Ahmadian works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.