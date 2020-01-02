Overview of Dr. Fereydoon Radfar, MD

Dr. Fereydoon Radfar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.



Dr. Radfar works at Stress Management Center of Am in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.