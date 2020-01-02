Dr. Fereydoon Radfar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radfar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fereydoon Radfar, MD
Dr. Fereydoon Radfar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE and is affiliated with Saint Clair Hospital.
Smca2987 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 Directions (412) 344-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I met Dr. Radfar during a stay at St Claire Hospital and consider myself most fortunate. Dr. R is old school. He asked me questions rather than handing me a list of question to make his diagnosis and develop a course of treatment. In my case Dr, R's diagnosis was spot on and after a minor medication tweak he got my condition turned and go me headed back to where I needed to be. Thank you Dr R for your help and quite possibly saving my life.
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1154435758
- SHIRAZ UNIVERSITY / FASSA MEDICAL CENTRE
Dr. Radfar has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radfar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
