Dr. Fergal Fleming, MD
Dr. Fergal Fleming, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
University of Rochester601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 273-2727Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Urmc Colorectal Physiology Center180 Sawgrass Dr Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 273-2727
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
The team explains everything that is going to happen. Dr. Fleming instills confidence in the procedure and the outcome. He is awesome!
- Colorectal Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
