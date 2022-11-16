Dr. Ferhana Najam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ferhana Najam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ferhana Najam, MD
Dr. Ferhana Najam, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Najam's Office Locations
Jefrey D Lieberman MD2712 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 299-0187
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. NaJam is very professional while at the same time very personable. She is thorough with exams and is responsive to any needs of the patient.
About Dr. Ferhana Najam, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Najam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Najam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Najam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Najam has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Najam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Najam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Najam.
