Overview of Dr. Ferid Osmanovic, MD

Dr. Ferid Osmanovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SARAJEVO / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Osmanovic works at NYU Langone Astoria Medical Associates in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.