Dr. Garcia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fermin Garcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fermin Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Hospital and Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Garcia works at
Locations
-
1
Penn Memory Center3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3999
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
Great! He took care of my a-flutter 10 years ago. Still in sinus . Took my elderly mother to him for a-fib 9 years ago. She is still in sinus now at age 89. He has made a real positive difference. Down to earth personality who works hard to do great things.If you have these conditions I would feel comfortable recommending Dr. Garcia.. Good Luck.
About Dr. Fermin Garcia, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1780672477
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.