Dr. Fermin Stewart, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Stewart works at Johns Creek Ear Nose Throat PC in Suwanee, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.