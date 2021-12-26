Dr. Pirmohamed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fermina Pirmohamed, MD
Overview of Dr. Fermina Pirmohamed, MD
Dr. Fermina Pirmohamed, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Pirmohamed works at
Dr. Pirmohamed's Office Locations
Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2212
Primary Location5880 49th St N Ste 104, Saint Petersburg, FL 33709 Directions (727) 528-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was going to see her for years she is no longer in this practice! I sure wish I knew where she now! She was a very caring doctor listen to your needs and respected your decisions! I wish her well no matter where she is! If she is practicing all her patients will appreciate her! Thank you for being a great doctor! And listening and caring!
About Dr. Fermina Pirmohamed, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Arabic, French and Gujarati
- 1508138314
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pirmohamed accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pirmohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pirmohamed works at
Dr. Pirmohamed speaks Arabic, French and Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pirmohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pirmohamed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pirmohamed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pirmohamed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.