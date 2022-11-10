Dr. Fern Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fern Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fern Mayer, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University.
Fern Mayer M.D.132 Morgan St, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 969-0123
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr and staff are great!
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1386630085
- New York University
- Dermatology
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Impetigo, Dermatitis Due to Drugs and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
