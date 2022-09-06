See All Dermatologists in Wellesley Hills, MA
Dr. Fern Wirth, MD

Dermatology
2.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Fern Wirth, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.

Dr. Wirth works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc. in Wellesley Hills, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives and Genital Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.
    230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 657-6425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 06, 2022
    Came with a rash on my back which I thought might be insect bites. She quickly identified it as otherwise and provided specific info. Re it.
    Fran Mervyn — Sep 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Fern Wirth, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982692240
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fern Wirth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wirth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wirth works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc. in Wellesley Hills, MA. View the full address on Dr. Wirth’s profile.

    Dr. Wirth has seen patients for Hives and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

