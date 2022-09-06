Dr. Fern Wirth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wirth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fern Wirth, MD
Dr. Fern Wirth, MD is a Dermatologist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (617) 657-6425
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Came with a rash on my back which I thought might be insect bites. She quickly identified it as otherwise and provided specific info. Re it.
About Dr. Fern Wirth, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1982692240
- Tufts University
Dr. Wirth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wirth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wirth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wirth has seen patients for Hives and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wirth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wirth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wirth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wirth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wirth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.