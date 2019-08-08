Dr. Fernanda Heitor Behdad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heitor Behdad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernanda Heitor Behdad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fernanda Heitor Behdad, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Pontifical Catholic University Of Campinas (Brazil) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Heitor Behdad works at
Oak Street Health Hermosa4417 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60639 Directions (312) 795-4914
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Heitor takes time to listen and explain and somehow manages to be warm and professional at the same time. Very knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Fernanda Heitor Behdad, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- Female
- 1902027113
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Health System
- St Mary's Health Center
- Pontifical Catholic University Of Campinas (Brazil)
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Dr. Heitor Behdad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heitor Behdad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Heitor Behdad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Heitor Behdad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heitor Behdad works at
Dr. Heitor Behdad has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heitor Behdad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heitor Behdad speaks Dutch.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitor Behdad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitor Behdad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitor Behdad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitor Behdad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.