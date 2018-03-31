Overview of Dr. Fernanda Musa, MD

Dr. Fernanda Musa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Langone Medical Center



Dr. Musa works at Margaret Huynh, DO in Flushing, NY with other offices in Mineola, NY, Valley Stream, NY, Seattle, WA and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Oophorectomy and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.