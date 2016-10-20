Dr. Lo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandina Lo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernandina Lo, MD
Dr. Fernandina Lo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Lo works at
Dr. Lo's Office Locations
Fernandina G. Lo MD Inc.5720 Stoneridge Mall Rd Ste 270, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 737-0307
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
I've been a patient with her for over 10 years. She has seen me through many illnesses and conditions and I've come out healthier and happier each time. She takes time to listen, she cares about making sure you are comfortable and she has no issues taking charge and calling on her colleagues when I needed urgent care. She pulled the stops at the hospital, with her specialist colleagues and her staff. You are in good hands with her!!
About Dr. Fernandina Lo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1427055706
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lo works at
Dr. Lo speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.