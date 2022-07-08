Dr. Fernando Avila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Avila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Avila, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Avila works at
Locations
1
Pain Management Centers of South Texas1017 N Main Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 223-1181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
2
Spa Aesthetica Med Sp16535 Huebner Rd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78248 Directions (210) 267-8882Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Avila always takes the time to listen and ensures all your needs are met.
About Dr. Fernando Avila, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Spanish
- 1538158050
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avila accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avila speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avila, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avila appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.