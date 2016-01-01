Dr. Fernando Aviles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aviles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Aviles, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Aviles, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from National Autonomous University of Nicaragua / Faculty of Medical Science.
Dr. Aviles works at
Locations
Sun City Orthopaedic and Hand Surgery Specialists820 E Redd Rd Bldg B, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 581-0712Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Sun City Orthopaedic and Hand Surgery Specialists1387 George Dieter Dr Ste 106PASO, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 581-0712Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fernando Aviles, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255531992
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
- National Autonomous University of Nicaragua / Faculty of Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aviles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aviles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aviles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aviles speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Aviles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aviles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aviles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aviles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.