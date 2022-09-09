Dr. Fernando Boccalandro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boccalandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Boccalandro, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Boccalandro, MD
Dr. Fernando Boccalandro, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Universidad Cen De Venezuela and is affiliated with Big Bend Regional Medical Center, Medical Center Hospital, Pecos County Memorial Hospital and Ward Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Boccalandro's Office Locations
MCH Procare Odessa Heart Inst720 Golder Ave, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 337-3117
- 2 540 W 5th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 337-3117
Subodh K Mallik MD PA2071 N Main St, Fort Stockton, TX 79735 Directions (432) 337-3117
Hospital Affiliations
- Big Bend Regional Medical Center
- Medical Center Hospital
- Pecos County Memorial Hospital
- Ward Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was recently in the hospital experiencing chest pain and ultimately underwent a heart catheterization. I had the good fortune to have been seen by Dr. Boccalandro and his team. Excellent doctor, and open for discussion regarding treatment. He and his staff gave exceptional care. I had total confidence in his diagnosis and treatment recommendations.
About Dr. Fernando Boccalandro, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tx-Houston Med Sch
- University Tx-Houston Med Sch
- Universidad Cen De Venezuela
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Boccalandro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boccalandro accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boccalandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boccalandro has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boccalandro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boccalandro speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Boccalandro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boccalandro.
