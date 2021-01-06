Dr. Fernando Cabrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cabrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Cabrera, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Cabrera, MD
Dr. Fernando Cabrera, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera's Office Locations
- 1 2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd Bldg A, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5188
Cleveland Clinic Florida3100 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5188
Cleveland Clinic Coral Springs Ambulatory Surgery5701 N University Dr, Parkland, FL 33067 Directions (954) 659-5188
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thankful to Dr. Cabrera for his innovative approach and skills used during my daughter's delicate surgery. He performed a very complicated surgery and I'm happy to report that one year later, her quality of life has drastically improved and everything went well. He and his staff are excellent.
About Dr. Fernando Cabrera, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cabrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cabrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cabrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cabrera has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cabrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cabrera. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cabrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cabrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cabrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.