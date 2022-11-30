Dr. Fernando Calmet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calmet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Calmet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Calmet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newton, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Locations
Gastroenterology Health Care Assoc PC2000 Washington St Ste 368, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 969-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calmet is a personal friend. He is assertive and self effacing. I had the honor of watching him blossom into the great physician that he is today. I recommend Dr. Calmet with no reservations.
About Dr. Fernando Calmet, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-Harvard Medical School
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
