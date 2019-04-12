Overview

Dr. Fernando Carreira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Carreira works at South Denver Gastroenterology in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.