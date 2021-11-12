Dr. Fernando Checo Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Checo Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Checo Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plainview, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Central Orthopedic Group651 Old Country Rd Ste 200, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 681-8822
The Central Orthopedic Group L L P77 N Centre Ave Ste 210, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 681-8822Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Good doctor. Dr. Checo did my back surgery in 2018.
- Meharry Medical College
Dr. Checo Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
