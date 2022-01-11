See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Fernando Colon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (17)
Map Pin Small Columbus, OH
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fernando Colon, MD

Dr. Fernando Colon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.

Dr. Colon works at The Skin Center-Columbus, OH in Columbus, OH with other offices in Bridgewater, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus
    1050 Beecher Xing N Ste C, Columbus, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 939-0841
  2. 2
    Richard Hall Cmhc of Somerset
    500 N Bridge St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 725-2800
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    4.8
    Jan 11, 2022
    Dr Colon and Cheri, his nurse are truly amazing! I had the Quicklift and fat injection last July. I am really pleased with the results. I look the same only 10 to 15 years younger. The sedation was perfect. I barely remember anything from surgery. Afterwards the pain was so minimal I only took one pain pill. We are so lucky to have to have such a talented plastic surgeon in Columbus. I would definitely recommend Dr Colon!
    About Dr. Fernando Colon, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306995048
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Carmel Med Center
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Colon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

