Overview

Dr. Fernando Deleon, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chestertown, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Deleon works at UM Shore Medical Group - Cardiology at Chestertown in Chestertown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.