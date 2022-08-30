Dr. Fernando Deleon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Deleon, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Deleon, MD is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chestertown, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Dr. Deleon works at
Locations
-
1
UM Shore Medical Group - Cardiology at Chestertown126 Philosophers Ter Ste 103, Chestertown, MD 21620 Directions (410) 810-5670
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deleon?
Dr. Deleon was well-versed in my condition, explained all options well, and answered all my questions about the path forward.
About Dr. Fernando Deleon, MD
- Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922003060
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deleon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deleon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deleon works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.