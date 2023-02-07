Dr. Fernando Fernandez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Fernandez, DPM
Overview of Dr. Fernando Fernandez, DPM
Dr. Fernando Fernandez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations
The Woodlands Office9303 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 292-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Careful and detailed review of my problem with Dr. Fernandez' assistant followed by detailed physical exam by Dr. Treatment options fully explained with time for me to question and discuss. Treated at same appointment with no need to return for another appt except for review to confirm treatment has worked. What more do you need from a good doctor?
About Dr. Fernando Fernandez, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003043464
Education & Certifications
- Mary Immaculate Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- The University of Texas at El Paso
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.