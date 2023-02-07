Overview of Dr. Fernando Fernandez, DPM

Dr. Fernando Fernandez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Fernandez works at Advanced Foot Care in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.