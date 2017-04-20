Dr. Fernando Gonzales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Gonzales, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Gonzales, MD
Dr. Fernando Gonzales, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Gonzales' Office Locations
Rio Hondo Pediatrics Associates Medicalr Group12444 Washington Blvd, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 698-0161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Has been great to treat the illness an injury that i had. Great the first time i went.I didnt have to keep going back. Which is nice. Thank u
About Dr. Fernando Gonzales, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1346343225
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Gonzales has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzales accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzales. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzales.
