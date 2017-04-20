Overview of Dr. Fernando Gonzales, MD

Dr. Fernando Gonzales, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Whittier, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Gonzales works at Rio Hondo Medical Group in Whittier, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.