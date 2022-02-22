Overview of Dr. Fernando Gonzales-Portillo, MD

Dr. Fernando Gonzales-Portillo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from University Peruanan Cayetano Heredia Peru and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Gonzales-Portillo works at Neurological Health Associates - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.