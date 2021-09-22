Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Gonzalez-Vergara, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Gonzalez-Vergara, MD
Dr. Fernando Gonzalez-Vergara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Iscm Vc Cuba and is affiliated with Jackson North Medical Center and North Shore Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara works at
Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara's Office Locations
Innovative Health1791 NW 123rd Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Directions (954) 391-9192Monday9:30am - 8:00pmTuesday9:30am - 8:00pmWednesday9:30am - 8:00pmThursday9:30am - 8:00pmFriday9:30am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson North Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good Doctor. Very professional
About Dr. Fernando Gonzalez-Vergara, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518276146
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine, Hospital of San Juan. Puerto Rico
- Iscm Vc Cuba
- Iscm Villa Clara. Cuba
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez-Vergara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.