See All Oncologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD

Oncology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD

Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Herrera Jr works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Herrera Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Ashley River Tower
    25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Tendon Repair
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Tendon Repair
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Herrera Jr?

    Jul 09, 2016
    Dr. Herrera is a compassionate and skilled surgeon. He repaired a very bad traumatic break of my daughter's wrist which included the ulna and radius. It required internal hardware, pins, and bone grafting. As a nurse, I was completely in awe of the natural look of her wrist/hand after it healed. Dr. Herrera did a remarkable job. I appreciated his honesty about the expected functional outcome from the very beginning. We feel blessed to have landed in Dr. Herrera's professional hands.
    Tammy Cassarly in Leesburg, VA — Jul 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Herrera Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Herrera Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Herrera Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD.

    About Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1013164243
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrera Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrera Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrera Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herrera Jr works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Herrera Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Herrera Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.