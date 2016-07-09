Overview of Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD

Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Herrera Jr works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.