Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD
Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Dr. Herrera is a compassionate and skilled surgeon. He repaired a very bad traumatic break of my daughter's wrist which included the ulna and radius. It required internal hardware, pins, and bone grafting. As a nurse, I was completely in awe of the natural look of her wrist/hand after it healed. Dr. Herrera did a remarkable job. I appreciated his honesty about the expected functional outcome from the very beginning. We feel blessed to have landed in Dr. Herrera's professional hands.
About Dr. Fernando Herrera Jr, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1013164243
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Herrera Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herrera Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Herrera Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Herrera Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrera Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Hand Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herrera Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.