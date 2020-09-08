Dr. Fernando Ibarra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibarra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Ibarra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Ibarra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Beverly Hospital, East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital and Monterey Park Hospital.
Dr. Ibarra works at
Locations
Fernando Ibarra M D Inc.850 S Atlantic Blvd Ste 101, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (213) 483-5940
Astroenterology Associates of Southern California880 S Atlantic Blvd Ste G10, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (213) 483-5940
Beverly Hospital309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 726-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
- Beverly Hospital
- East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital
- Monterey Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The PA east very nice, concerned & caring. Appointment was easy to make & time waited was very short ??
About Dr. Fernando Ibarra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013082726
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
