Overview of Dr. Fernando Illescas, MD

Dr. Fernando Illescas, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Illescas works at Center for Vein Restoration | Bloomfield in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Enfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.