Dr. Jimenez accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando Jimenez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fernando Jimenez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coconut Creek, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Jimenez works at
Locations
Doctors health group3850 Coconut Creek Pkwy Ste 3, Coconut Creek, FL 33066 Directions (954) 973-9222
- 2 4640 N Federal Hwy Ste C, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 561-8787
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fernando Jimenez, MD
- Cardiology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871531137
Education & Certifications
- Washington University - Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jimenez speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
