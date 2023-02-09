Overview of Dr. Fernando Kafie, MD

Dr. Fernando Kafie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.



Dr. Kafie works at Coastal Vascular & Interventional (CVI) / Coastal Vein Institute & Aesthetic Center in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.