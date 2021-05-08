Dr. Keller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Keller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernando Keller, MD
Dr. Fernando Keller, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.
Dr. Keller's Office Locations
Personal Physician Care2623 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 214, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 731-2269
Bethesda Hospital East2815 S Seacrest Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 737-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Keller is the BEST!! He was my moms lung doctor and now my dads and he has treated them both so good. He cares so much for the well being of his patients and he explains everything in detail so they know exactly what to expect and what’s going on. He is so caring and I would recommend him to everyone who needs the best pulmonologist! We are so lucky to have found him!
About Dr. Fernando Keller, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- Cayetano Heredia U Peruana
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keller has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Keller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.