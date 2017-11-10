Dr. Kwiatkowski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Kwiatkowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernando Kwiatkowski, MD
Dr. Fernando Kwiatkowski, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Kwiatkowski works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kwiatkowski's Office Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Centers At San Diego5353 Mission Center Rd Ste 224, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 688-5855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwiatkowski?
I do not know why Dr. K was given such bad reviews. I’ve been a patient for over 15 years and thanks to him I’m able to cope with whatever challenges come my way. He has helped me through a loss of a job, my husband dying, my sister dying and many more problems. He CARES for his patients and you can call him anytime and he responds quickly. I recommend him to anyone looking for a wonderful Psychiatrist. Pat
About Dr. Fernando Kwiatkowski, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346297249
Education & Certifications
- University of Buenos Aires / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwiatkowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwiatkowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwiatkowski works at
Dr. Kwiatkowski speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwiatkowski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwiatkowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwiatkowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwiatkowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.