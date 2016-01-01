Dr. Fernando Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Lopez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Natl Mayor de San Marcos and is affiliated with Dale Medical Center.
Outpatient & Physician Services1672 Columbia Hwy, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 712-6400
- 2 134 Katherine Ave, Ozark, AL 36360 Directions (334) 803-8667
- 3 1203 W Maple Ave, Geneva, AL 36340 Directions (334) 684-9615
Genoa Healthcare LLC134 Prevatt Rd, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-0731
- Dale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Fernando Lopez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 65 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Amer Psyc Assn
- St Louis State Hosp
- St Lukes Methodist Hospital
- U Natl Mayor de San Marcos
- Psychiatry
Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez works at
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.