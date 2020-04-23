Overview

Dr. Fernando Mahmoud, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Mahmoud works at Associates In Women's Health Care in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Gestational Diabetes and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.