Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD

Sports Medicine
4.9 (102)
Map Pin Small Oakland Park, FL
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD

Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St. Georges School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Manalac works at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute in Oakland Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Manalac's Office Locations

    Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute
    1000 Ne 56th St, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 542-4219
    Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute
    5597 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 958-4800
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Saturday
    8:15am - 5:15pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Injury
Treatment frequency



Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 22, 2022
    Dr. Manalac is amazing. Had pain in left knee and Dr. Manalac identified the problem, removed fluid and injected cortisone. A month later my left knee had same pain. Went to another doctor and they did same procedure but no pain relief. Went back to Manalac and he fixed the problem again. The difference? Manalac uses ultra sound to make sure he gets directly at the problem. The other doctor went by visual and touch and didn’t get the accuracy and precision Manalac achieves. Manalac also anesthetizes the area where the needle goes so didn’t feel a thing. not the same with the other doctor (ouchie). Plus Manalac makes you feel comfortable and at ease which is especially appreciated by someone like me who does not like large needles!
    Jon — Oct 22, 2022
    About Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1316170350
    Education & Certifications

    • Allegheny General Hospital
    • Allegheny Gen Hosp, Agh
    • St. Georges School Of Medicine
    • Robert Morris University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manalac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manalac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manalac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manalac works at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute in Oakland Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Manalac’s profile.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Manalac. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manalac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manalac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manalac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

