Overview of Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD

Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St. Georges School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Manalac works at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute in Oakland Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.