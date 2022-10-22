Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manalac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD
Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from St. Georges School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Manalac works at
Dr. Manalac's Office Locations
Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute1000 Ne 56th St, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 542-4219
Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute5597 N Dixie Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 958-4800Tuesday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pmSaturday8:15am - 5:15pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manalac is amazing. Had pain in left knee and Dr. Manalac identified the problem, removed fluid and injected cortisone. A month later my left knee had same pain. Went to another doctor and they did same procedure but no pain relief. Went back to Manalac and he fixed the problem again. The difference? Manalac uses ultra sound to make sure he gets directly at the problem. The other doctor went by visual and touch and didn’t get the accuracy and precision Manalac achieves. Manalac also anesthetizes the area where the needle goes so didn’t feel a thing. not the same with the other doctor (ouchie). Plus Manalac makes you feel comfortable and at ease which is especially appreciated by someone like me who does not like large needles!
About Dr. Fernando Manalac, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316170350
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny Gen Hosp, Agh
- St. Georges School Of Medicine
- Robert Morris University
