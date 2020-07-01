See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Fernando Mariz, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Fernando Mariz, MD

Dr. Fernando Mariz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Poznan University Of Medical Sciences Center For Medical Education In English.

Dr. Mariz works at Manhattan Specialty Care in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mariz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upper East Side Office
    983 Park Ave Ste 1D17, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 427-8761
  2. 2
    Union Square Office
    55 W 17th St Ste 104, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 427-8761
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Meritain Health
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Fernando Mariz, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043619273
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Toledo Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Poznan University Of Medical Sciences Center For Medical Education In English
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fernando Mariz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mariz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mariz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mariz works at Manhattan Specialty Care in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mariz’s profile.

    Dr. Mariz has seen patients for Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mariz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mariz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mariz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

