Dr. Fernando Mariz, MD
Dr. Fernando Mariz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Poznan University Of Medical Sciences Center For Medical Education In English.
Upper East Side Office983 Park Ave Ste 1D17, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 427-8761
Union Square Office55 W 17th St Ste 104, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 427-8761Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
He and his assistant are very nice and professional. He took his time to answer my questions and concerns to give to some advice or medications that I needed. Highly recommended :)
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1043619273
- University of Toledo Medical Center
- Poznan University Of Medical Sciences Center For Medical Education In English
- Florida State University
