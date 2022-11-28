Dr. Fernando Martinez-Catinchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez-Catinchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Martinez-Catinchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernando Martinez-Catinchi, MD
Dr. Fernando Martinez-Catinchi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Martinez-Catinchi works at
Dr. Martinez-Catinchi's Office Locations
Hialeah Office7100 W 20th Ave Ste 402, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 557-9552
Hospital Affiliations
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I went from a refered six months ago because I was diagnosed with sleep apnea. It was hard to get a machine, but his staff were on top and got one. I sleeping as a baby.
About Dr. Fernando Martinez-Catinchi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1538156328
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp-Case Western Res U
- University Of Puerto Rico School Of Medicine, Medical Sciences Campus
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
