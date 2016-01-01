Dr. Fernando Mejia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mejia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Mejia, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Mejia, MD
Dr. Fernando Mejia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Mejia works at
Dr. Mejia's Office Locations
Compass Health Systems P.A.11440 N Kendall Dr Ste 208, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 279-5535
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Fernando Mejia, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225143472
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
