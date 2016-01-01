Overview of Dr. Fernando Mejia, MD

Dr. Fernando Mejia, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.



Dr. Mejia works at Compass Health Systems in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.