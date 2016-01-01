See All Psychiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Fernando Mendez, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Fernando Mendez, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Fernando Mendez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Dr. Mendez works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
Dr. Michael Popov, DO
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
Dr. Sam Zand, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ying Chia Cheng
    4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Mendez?

Photo: Dr. Fernando Mendez, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Fernando Mendez, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mendez to family and friends

Dr. Mendez's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Mendez

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Fernando Mendez, MD.

About Dr. Fernando Mendez, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720472327
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fernando Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mendez works at Alliance Mental Health Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Mendez’s profile.

Dr. Mendez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Fernando Mendez, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.