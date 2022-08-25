Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando Miranda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernando Miranda, MD
Dr. Fernando Miranda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Rafael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad De Chile and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Miranda works at
Dr. Miranda's Office Locations
1
Fernando G Miranda MD PA2154 4TH ST, San Rafael, CA 94901 Directions (415) 561-6755
2
Fernando G Miranda MD2801 Ocean Dr Ste 202, Vero Beach, FL 32963 Directions (772) 231-1155Friday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miranda?
Dr. Miranda and his staff were all very friendly and helpful. I especially appreciated how Dr. Miranda really took his time to explain my condition with me as well as my treatment options. I had a great visit and the doctor's demeanor has really put me at ease so I highly recommend this clinic.
About Dr. Fernando Miranda, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033144134
Education & Certifications
- University Of MD Hospital
- U MD
- Universidad De Chile
- UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miranda speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.