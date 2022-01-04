Dr. Fernando Mora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Mora, MD
Overview
Dr. Fernando Mora, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.
Locations
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute4215 Burns Rd Ste 100, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 694-7775Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wellington Office10111 Forest Hill Blvd Rm 231, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 694-7776
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute2055 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 694-7776Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute1411 N Flagler Dr Ste 9800, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 694-7776Thursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent talented physician
About Dr. Fernando Mora, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mora has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Mora. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.