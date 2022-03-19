Dr. Fernando Morell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fernando Morell, MD
Overview of Dr. Fernando Morell, MD
Dr. Fernando Morell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mansfield, OH.
Dr. Morell works at
Dr. Morell's Office Locations
Fernando Morell, MD715 Richland Mall, Mansfield, OH 44906 Directions (419) 775-1091
Hospital Affiliations
- Avita Ontario
- Galion Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He was very polite great bed side manors and very thorough. I can see why he gets 5 star across the board. Very pleased with his service
About Dr. Fernando Morell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1083053094
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morell works at
Dr. Morell has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
