Dr. Fernando Munoz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fernando Munoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Heart Group Inc4125 Medina Rd Ste 203, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 344-6262
Akron Cardiovascular Associates224 W Exchange St # 305, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 344-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
He tirelessly worked to find what was causing my heart issue when other cardiologist wanted to send me home. I feel his persistence saved my life.
About Dr. Fernando Munoz, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114906997
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Neoucom Affil Hosps at Canton
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
Dr. Munoz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Munoz works at
Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more.
Dr. Munoz speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.