Overview

Dr. Fernando Munoz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Munoz works at AKRON CARDIOVASCULAR ASSOCIATES in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.