Dr. Fernando Norona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Fernando Norona, MD
Dr. Fernando Norona, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Southern Ohio Medical Center.
Dr. Norona works at
Dr. Norona's Office Locations
1
North Ms Rehab Unit830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-6533
2
Mansourian, Vartgez K., M.d., P.A.951 NW 13th St Ste 2B, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 394-0005
3
Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Southern Ohio Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Norona is a very well trained neurologist. He is an excellent diagnostician. Not only does he listen to his patients, he also cares about them.
About Dr. Fernando Norona, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164488128
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
